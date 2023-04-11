Mantha (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Bruins, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Mantha will miss his fourth straight game. He has produced 11 goals, 27 points, 119 shots on net and 68 hits in 67 appearances this season. It's unclear at this time if Mantha will be available for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Devils.
More News
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Not expected to play•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Out Saturday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Snaps 12-game scoring drought•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Taken off injured reserve list•