Mantha scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Mantha will go down as the player who set up Alex Ovechkin's 800th career tally, doing so in the third period before scoring a goal 2:25 later to pad the Capitals' lead. This gave Mantha a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists). He's bouncing back from a slow start to December, and he now has eight tallies, 10 assists, 57 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating through 31 outings overall.