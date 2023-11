Mantha scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Mantha had gone four games without a point since he returned from an ear injury that cost him three contests. The 29-year-old saw just 11:34 of ice time, but he made the most of it while filling his usual third-line role. Mantha has four goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-4 rating through 15 appearances, though his low ice time makes him a risky option at best in fantasy.