Mantha (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Mantha was injured Tuesday in a game against his former Detroit teammates. The Capitals needed to make a move in order to activate Alex Ovechkin, who returned this week from Russia after the death of his father. Mantha has been a disappointment since he was dealt from the Red Wings two seasons ago, and has nine goals and 24 points in 54 games this season.