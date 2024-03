Mantha scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The 29-year-old winger found the back of the net just 10 seconds into the third period, but the Capitals were already down 4-1 at that point. Mantha is up to 20 goals on the season, the first time he's reached that mark since 2018-19, and given that he'll be a free agent in the offseason, he could be one of the first players shipped out at the trade deadline if Washington gives up on its fading playoff hopes.