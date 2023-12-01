Mantha scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Mantha got the scoring started at 1:27 of the first period. The winger has three points over his last two contests, getting his offense back on track after struggling over four games following his return from an ear injury. Mantha is up to five goals, two assists, 28 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances this season. He should be able to maintain a middle-six role as long as his offense is steady.