Mantha registered a goal while logging 14:13 of ice time during Saturday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Mantha has been rather snakebit in the goal-scoring department this season and now has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games. The 28-year-old's fantasy upside for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign should get a boost from the return of key offensive players like Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) in the coming weeks.