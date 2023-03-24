Mantha tallied a goal and added two shots during Thursday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Mantha stashed in a loose puck in front of the net to notch his 10th goal and 26th point in 62 games during the 2022-23 campaign. The 28-year-old has been in and out of the lineup all season due to a lack of offensive consistency which has taken a serious toll on his fantasy value.