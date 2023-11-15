Mantha (ear) is likely to return Saturday versus Columbus, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports Wednesday.

Mantha's injury was previously listed as upper-body, but he told Tom Gulitti of NHL.com that he ruptured his eardrum on a deflected shot last Wednesday by teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov. Mantha went about six days without hearing in that ear, but it's started to return. He also had some balance issues initially, which are behind him. If Mantha returns Saturday, then Nicolas Aube-Kubel might come out of the lineup.