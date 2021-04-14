Mantha collected a goal and an assist with a team-leading six shots Tuesday in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Slotted on Washington's second line with Nicklas Backstrom (one goal, one assist) and T.J. Oshie (one assist), Mantha showed immediate chemistry with his new linemates in his first game since being acquired from Detroit, with the trio combining for 14 shots. Mantha received a drop-pass from Oshie midway through the second period and blew a wrister past Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, giving the Capitals a 5-1 lead, and he also drew an assist on Tom Wilson's power-play tally in the opening frame. Managers who have Mantha rostered should see a nice bump in his production just in time for the fantasy playoffs.