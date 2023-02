Mantha (illness) is expected back in the lineup versus Carolina on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mantha will provide some much-needed reinforcement as the Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin (personal) and are still missing Tom Wilson (lower body). The 28-year-old Mantha is currently mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he recorded a meager 19 shots, though he did chip in a trio of helpers during that stretch.