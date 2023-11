Mantha (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey prior to Monday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Mantha took a puck to the side of the head in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers on Nov. 8 and did not return. The 29-year-old does not have a firm timeline for his return, but the Capitals' light schedule in the next two weeks affords him some extra time to heal.