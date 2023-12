Mantha tallied a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Mantha got the Caps on the board midway through the second period, gathering a nifty feed from Connor McMichael before sliding a backhander past Arvid Soderblom on a partial breakaway. The 29-year-old Mantha now has goals in back-to-back games and points in three straight contests. He's up to seven goals and 10 points through 21 games in a top-six role with Washington this season.