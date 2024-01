Mantha notched a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Mantha got the Caps on the board at the midway point of the second period, directing an Evgeny Kuznetsov feed past Filip Gustavsson, before burying a rebound for his second goal late in the final frame. Mantha had gone eight games without a goal prior to Tuesday's contest, picking up just one point in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 22 points through 41 games this season.