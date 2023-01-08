Mantha will be a healthy scratch Sunday against the Blue Jackets, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Mantha appears to be the odd man out with Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom rejoining the Washington lineup. Mantha had been fairly productive of late, with three points (a goal and two assists) in his last four contests despite logging bottom-six minutes. The 28-year-old winger has nine goals and 14 assists through 42 games this season.