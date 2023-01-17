Mantha did not take the ice for the pre-game warmup indicating he is a healthy scratch Tuesday against the Wild, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Mantha appears to be sitting again despite a recent two-game stint in the pressbox as a healthy scratch. The enigmatic winger has nine goals and 23 points in 44 games this season -- identical to his totals from a season ago in which he only managed to play 37 contests due to a shoulder injury -- but his fantasy value is plummeting due to the lack of a consistent role.