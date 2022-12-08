Mantha registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Mantha is on pace for a 38-point season, which, health permitting, would be his greatest output with the Capitals. However, the 6-foot-5, 234-pound winger has never logged a full campaign due to his lengthy injury history, and Mantha's third-line role doesn't set him up for a great deal of success in the fantasy realm.
