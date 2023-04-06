Mantha (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Canadiens.
The decision on Mantha's absence was made just before warmups, and the Capitals do not have a spare skater available on the roster, so they may be forced to play a man short. It's unclear if the winger will suit up Saturday versus the Panthers -- the Capitals have been eliminated from playoff contention and don't need to push anyone to play.
