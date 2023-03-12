Mantha had a goal and an assist in Washington's 5-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Mantha's marker early in the third period pushed the Capitals' lead to 3-1. He has 10 goals and 26 points in 59 contests this season. Mantha didn't record a point over his previous 12 outings.
