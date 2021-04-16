Mantha scored a goal on his only shot and had two hits Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo.

The trade-deadline acquisition potted his second goal in as many games with the Capitals, redirecting a John Carlson feed during a delayed penalty to pull Washington to within 3-2 midway through the second period. The 26-year-old Mantha will take a three-game goal streak into Saturday's tilt in Philadelphia.