The Capitals activated Mantha (upper body) from injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
The transaction sets the stage for Mantha to play Wednesday versus Anaheim after he had missed Washington's previous three contests. Mantha has nine goals and 24 points in 54 contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Won't finish game•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Ready to play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Out with illness•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Contributes helper•