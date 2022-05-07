Mantha picked two apples Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3.
The oft-injured Mantha has always had tantalizing talent, but his many band aids have dulled his impact. Right now, he's playing effective hockey and has helped the Caps move into a 2-1 lead over the Presidents' Trophy winners. Mantha has three assists in three games this postseason.
