Mantha logged a pair of assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Mantha was questionable coming into Monday's contest after suffering an injury late in Saturday's loss to the Panthers. The 29-year-old winger would ultimately suit up and make an impact offensively, assisting on Aliaksei Protas' opening tally in the first period before adding another helper on a Hendrix Lapierre goal in the second. The 29-year-old Mantha now has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last six contests. He's up to 18 goals and 31 points through 53 games this season.