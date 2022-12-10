Mantha scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over Seattle.

He potted the Capitals' first goal early in the second period before setting up one of two empty-netters late in the third. Mantha remains stuck on the third line and is seeing little ice time with the man advantage, limiting his fantasy upside, and he's been held off the scoresheet entirely in eight of the last 11 games. On the season, the 28-year-old has seven goals and 15 points through 29 contests.