Mantha produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The former Red Wing opened the scoring midway through the first period, then recorded a helper on Dylan Strome's tying tally inside the final minute of the third. Mantha has two multi-point performances in the last three games, but he managed just one goal and zero assists in the eight games prior to that. The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break with 15 goals and 23 points through 43 contests on the season.