Mantha scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He only recorded two shots on net on the night, but both of them got past Elvis Merzlikins. Mantha was almost invisible through the first six weeks of the season, but he's come to life with six goals and 10 points over the last 12 games, and the 29-year-old found himself elevated to the Capitals' top power-play unit Thursday in place of Evgeny Kuznetsov. If that assignment sticks, Mantha will find himself on the fantasy radar even in shallower formats.