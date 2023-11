Mantha (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't be available for Frida'ys game versus New Jersey or Saturday's game against the Islanders, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

With Mantha, who has struggled to the tune of just two points through nine games this season, unavailable, look for Michael Sgarbossa to draw into the lineup against the Devils. Another update on Mantha's status should surface prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights.