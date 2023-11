Mantha (ear) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus Columbus, per Ethan Cadeaux of Monumental Sports Network.

Mantha has missed the last three games after he ruptured his eardrum on an Evgeny Kuznetsov's shot that was deflected Nov. 8. Mantha has three goals and four points in 10 games this season. Look for Nicolas Aube-Kubel to come out of the lineup.