Peluso was placed on waivers Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The sixth-round pick from the 2007 NHL Entry Draft will report to AHL Hershey if he clears waivers. A hard-nosed winger, Peluso may get a call-up if the Caps decide they need some toughness on their roster, but his fantasy upside will be strictly confined to deeper leagues even if he does get some playing time in the NHL season.