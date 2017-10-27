The Capitals recalled Peluso from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Brett Connolly (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for at least two games, so Peluso will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's matchup with the Oilers and Sunday's game against the Flames. The 28-year-old forward has gone scoreless in three games with AHL Hershey this campaign.

