Capitals' Anthony Peluso: Promoted to big club
The Capitals recalled Peluso from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Brett Connolly (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for at least two games, so Peluso will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's matchup with the Oilers and Sunday's game against the Flames. The 28-year-old forward has gone scoreless in three games with AHL Hershey this campaign.
