Peluso was sent down to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Peluso saw just 9:17 of total ice time between his two appearances for the Capitals. The club no doubt would like to see the 28-year-old playing more, which is likely why he was shipped back to the minors. The winger is still looking for his first point of the year -- in either league -- which was probably a contributing factor as well. In return, the Caps promoted center Liam O'Brien to the 23-man roster.