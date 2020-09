Jonsson-Fjallby was loaned to Vastervik IK of the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League to begin the 2020-21 season.

With professional hockey operations in North America uncertain due to the pandemic, Jonsson-Fjallby will begin the upcoming season in his native Sweden. The 22-year-old tallied 12 goals and 23 points in 61 games with AHL Hershey and is expected to serve as a depth option in the Capitals organization for the foreseeable future.