Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Loaned to Swedish club
Jonsson-Fjallby was reassigned to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League on Tuesday.
This news concerns Washington's fifth-round (147th overall) draft pick from 2016. Jonsson-Fjallby will return to his home country after registering two goals along with a helper and minus-5 rating between 16 games with AHL Syracuse. Now 20 years old, he signed a three-year, $2.58 million contract with the Capitals back in May, so there's still plenty of time for the winger to eventually return to North America and make an impact at the top level.
