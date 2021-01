Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled to AHL Hershey from Vasterviks IK of the Swedish league on Monday.

Jonsson-Fjallby had been waiting out the pandemic in his native Sweden, but will resume his career with AHL Hershey once the league restarts. The speedy winger posted 12 goals and 23 points in 61 games with AHL Hershey during the 2019-20 season.