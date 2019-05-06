Jonsson-Fjallby was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Jonsson-Fjallby rejoins the Bears on their playoff run after a successful season with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. The 21-year-old is returning after a productive playoff run in his native Sweden with seven goals and 12 points in 19 games. The 147th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft could compete for a bottom-six role if the Capitals have significant roster turnover this summer, but his long-term fantasy value remains fairly murky.