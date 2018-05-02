Capitals' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: Signs entry-level deal with Caps
Jonsson-Fjallby was signed to a three-year, $2.58 million entry-level deal on Wednesday
Jonsson-Fjallby was take in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and posted seven goals and 16 points in 42 games with Djurgardens IF on the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18. More notably, the 20-year-old winger recorded six goals and eight points in 11 playoff games and notched four points during Team Sweden's silver medal-winning performance at the 2018 U-20 World Junior Championships. The speedy winger has the potential to be a valuable top-nine contributor in the NHL ranks but will require some seasoning in the minors and therefore has yet to establish any fantasy value outside of deeper dynasty formats.
