Jonsson-Fjallby agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Monday.

Jonsson-Fjallby has yet to break into the NHL after being selected by the Caps in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old winger started the 2020-21 campaign in Sweden with Vasterviks IK, for which he recorded 15 points in 26 games, before finishing out the year with AHL Hershey and tallying another 15 points in 31 games. The Swede will likely continue to develop his game in the minors for the upcoming campaign but could get a chance to make his Capitals debut.