Jonsson-Fjallby was placed on waivers Sunday by Washington.

Jonsson-Fjallby will start the season in the AHL with Hershey if he clears. He supplied two goals and two assists in 23 appearances with the Capitals last year. Jonsson-Fjallby also had 16 goals and 34 points over 44 contests for Washington's top minor-league affiliate in 2021-22.