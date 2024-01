Malenstyn produced one shot on net in 10:10 of ice time in a 3-0 loss to the Blues.

Malenstyn missed one game as he and his wife welcomed the birth of their first child this week. The fourth-line winger was able to contribute defensively with an even rating and two hits. His playing should increase next games as he has averaged 14:06 TOI on the season, the most of his career.