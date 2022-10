Malenstyn tallied an assist, two PIM and six hits during Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Malenstyn was recalled from AHL Hershey following the injury to Connor Brown (lower body) and did not disappoint in his season debut with the Capitals. The 145th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft is competing with the likes of Connor McMichael and Joe Snively for playing time and is unlikely to garner enough of a workload to merit much fantasy consideration.