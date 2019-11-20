Capitals' Beck Malenstyn: Earns first NHL call-up
The Capitalsl recalled Malenstyn from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Nic Dowd and Carl Hagelin are both expected to be sidelined long-term with upper-body injuries, so Malenstyn could be in for an extended stay with the big club. The 21-year-old winger has notched six points in 18 appearances with Hershey this season.
