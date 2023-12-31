Malenstyn scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Malenstyn got the Capitals on the board midway through the first period after they fell in an early 2-0 hole. The goal snapped his eight-game point drought. The 25-year-old forward has remained in a fourth-line role for much of the season, but his ice time has been more in line with a middle-six forward. He's produced three goals, four helpers, 38 shots on net, 79 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 34 appearances.