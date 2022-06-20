Malenstyn signed a two-year, $1.525 million deal with Washington on Monday.

Malenstyn's deal starts off as a two-way contract in year one before converting to a one-way, so fantasy players should anticipate him splitting the upcoming 2022-23 campaign between the NHL and AHL. In limited action for the Caps this year, the 24-year-old center garnered one goal on 10 shots, 34 hits and nine PIM while averaging just 9:03 of ice time. Even if he does see more games next year, it will likely continue to be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer minimal fantasy value.