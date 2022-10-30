Malenstyn scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Malenstyn broke a deadlock in the second, converting on a setup from Nic Dowd. This was Malenstyn's first goal and second point through three contests this season as he continues to fill in on the fourth line. The 24-year-old forward has added 11 hits, four shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. With T.J. Oshie (lower body) leaving Saturday's contest early, Malenstyn may have some more job security should Oshie miss additional time.