Malenstyn (personal) will not play Thursday against the Blues, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Malenstyn will miss Thursday's game to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Hendrix Lapierre has been shuffled down to the fourth line alongside Nic Dowd and Nicolas Aube-Kuebel.
