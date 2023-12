Malenstyn logged two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Malenstyn set up both of Nic Dowd's goals Sunday, one in the second period and another in the third. It's the first multi-point game of the year for Malenstyn, who hadn't logged a point in his previous 10 games. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has six points (two goals, four assists) through 25 games in a fourth-line role with Washington. He's also contributed 65 hits and 35 blocked shots.