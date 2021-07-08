Malenstyn (Achilles) signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Thursday.

Malenstyn missed the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign after undergoing surgery in early December to repair his Achilles tendon, but he should be ready for next season's training camp. The 2016 fifth-round pick spent most of 2019-20 in the minors, picking up seven goals and 15 points in 46 appearances with AHL Hershey, but he also drew into three games with the Capitals, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating over that span.