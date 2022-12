Malenstyn (finger) was on the ice prior to Thursday's morning skate, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Malenstyn has been out since sustaining the injury in a Nov.1 loss to the Golden Knights, but his return to the ice is a step in the right direction. The Capitals will take any good news concerning the lengthy list of injured players on the roster, but Malenstyn's return isn't likely to make any difference in fantasy circles.