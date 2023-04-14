site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Beck Malenstyn: Sent to AHL Hershey
RotoWire Staff
Malenstyn was returned to AHL Hershey on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com returns.
Malenstyn picked up two points in nine games with the Capitals this season. He had seven goals and three helpers in 39 AHL games before his recall.
