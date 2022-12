Malenstyn (finger) was removed from the injured list and loaned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Malenstyn has been out since sustaining the injury during a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Nov. 1. The 24-year-old has one goal, two points and a plus-2 rating in five games with the Capitals this season and will wait for his next opportunity to return to the NHL ranks.